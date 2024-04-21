Jrue Holiday sends the shot away
Jrue Holiday sends the shot away, 04/21/2024
TORONTO — A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. Umar Zameer pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Zameer and his family members burst into tears when the verdict was read out. The facts that Zameer ran over Northrup and caused his death were not in dispute. Rather, the case centred on wh
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
Gabriela Bryan won her first world championship tour event at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Sunday and in a “magical” moment in the final, the Hawaiian surfer shared a wave with a pod of dolphins.
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.'s coaches and teammates are rallying behind the Denver Nuggets starting forward who's had a trying week as the NBA's reigning champions head into their playoff opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter, 25, missed practice Friday to attend his younger brother Coban's sentencing in a drunken driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last year. Coban Porter, 22, a former guard at the University of Denver, received a six-year jail sentence, which came two da
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
BOSTON — The Maple Leafs fired four shots on Jeremy Swayman inside the first 90 seconds Saturday. The club was fishing the puck out of its net moments later after the Bruins capitalized on a mistake. Toronto got a 4-on-3 power play early in the second period that failed to connect before superstar Auston Matthews beat the Boston goaltender to a loose puck only to have his golden opportunity agonizingly find iron. The home side was up 2-0 a minute later. Mental errors, special teams, missed chanc
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc
According to a search warrant, Erin Ward initially denied having sexual relations with the victim.
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
The structure that displays the running order was removed from Talladega Superspeedway, following several NASCAR tracks.
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. checked his thoughts at the bench as best he could and used the basketball court as his safe place. It wasn't easy, he said, to keep his focus from drifting toward his younger brother, Jontay, who was banned by the NBA in a gambling probe last week. Or his other brother, Coban, who was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash. But the sixth-year pro nicknamed “MPJ” kept thinking of his Denver Nuggets teammates who have taken him u
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w