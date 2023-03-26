Jrue Holiday with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
Jordan Poole scored 19 fourth-quarter points as the Golden State Warriors claimed an important win for their playoff aspirations.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
Now this has turned into a crazy tournament.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers got a vital victory for their playoff hopes, 116-111 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who won their third straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings despite the injury absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. With Davis leading the way on both ends of the court, Los Angeles (37-37) reached .500 for the first time this year.
Jason Kidd did not hold back after the Dallas Mavericks slumped to a third straight loss, falling outside the West's play-in spots.
The Sacramento Kings moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since 2006 with a big win over the Phoenix Suns.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors put forth a stellar defensive effort and it led to a decisive victory Friday night. Pascal Siakam had a game-high 32 points and nine assists and the Raptors dominated the Detroit Pistons en route to a 118-97 win. Toronto, which entered Friday averaging an NBA-leading 9.3 steals per game, had 12 steals and nine blocks as the Pistons coughed it up 22 times. The Raptors also scored 23 points off turnovers. "I thought we did a good job of executing defensively," said Ra
How to watch the former Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament regional finals on Sunday.
The Buckeyes put on a ball-pressure clinic to end UConn's Final Four streak.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 135-127 on Friday night. Huerter added nine rebounds and five assists for the Kings (44-29), who are in third place in the Western Conference behind Denver and Memphis. Domantas Sabonis finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Kings. Sacramento's De’Aaron Fox exited the game with 7:16 left in the third quarter with right hamstring soreness. Fox finished wit
There were highs and lows from Friday's Sweet 16 matchups with upsets and the end of the last two No. 1 seeds. A look at the winners and losers.