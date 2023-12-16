Jrue Holiday with the great assist!
Jrue Holiday with the great assist!, 12/15/2023
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
A woman from Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after her husband said she protected their infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas, last week.Sabrina Rahman, 24, had moved into a new home in the state capital with her husband Ishraq Islam and one-year-old son Ibrahim just a day before the shooting, Islam said.She was walking with Ibrahim in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5, when the gunman opened fire, killing f
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
Anthony Davis signed a staggering $190 million contract with the Lakers in 2020, and he's been living a life of luxury in Los Angeles ever since.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged heated words with members of the Indiana staff and raced toward the Pacers' locker room Wednesday night as teams squared off in a hallway in a dispute over the game ball following Milwaukee star's franchise-record 64-point performance. After Milwaukee’s 140-126 victory, Antetokounmpo had an animated discussion with Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton and other Pacers before rushing from the court toward the Indiana locker room, seemingly in search of t
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Dustin Huff and Yurui Xie face felony child abuse charges
Brittiny Lopez-Murray pleaded guilty this week to charges related to her 2021 arrest for sexually abusing her former student
The Duchess of Sussex said last month that they are "enjoying every moment" of the season with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Shohei Ohtani, who repeatedly praised the Angels on Thursday, gave his former team multiple chances to counter the Dodgers' offer he ultimately accepted.
Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles includin
A 25-year-old Toronto woman is facing two charges of first-degree murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a Scarborough apartment last weekend.In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 7:31 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found on the ground outside an apartment building with injuries as a result of a fall from a balcony, police say. Investigators previously said it appeared the woman jumpe
Some fighters in the MMA community offered support to Ian Garry after he pulled out from UFC 296 – but others, not so much.