Jrue Holiday with the flush

A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on Monday in connection with last month's homicide of a 19-year-old woman in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City has appeared in youth court. He was charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.Although the proceedings took place in youth court, prosecutor Hugo Breton said a request has been made for the youth to face an adult sentence if he's found guilty. "It's really the entire set of circumstances
Authorities on both sides of the border say a Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamines into Windsor.The investigation began on March 4, they said, when a semi-truck was crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge. It was believed to be carrying a legitimate shipment of goods.In a statement, authorities said the drugs were found during a secondary inspection.The driver was arrested at the scene and eventually released."CBSA border serv
Police decided to enter the home because the situation seemed “dangerous,” outlets reported.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.The man accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family in London two years ago was trying to send a loud, "brutal message" when he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaals, a Crown prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor."That brutal message was meant for the whole world, but there were two particular audiences he was targeting — Muslims and white nationalists," Fraser Ball said before th
Veteran singing trio the Bearhead Sisters was in national spotlight Monday night when they took centre stage at the Oilers game in Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena, singing their hearts out to a special rendition of the Canadian national anthem while holding keffiyeh in solidarity with Palestine.
Last week, Charlie Adelson was convicted of orchestrating the murder of his sister’s husband. Now their mother faces charges in the case
Emotions erupted in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday after a lawyer and his client did not get the ruling they wanted from a judge. Talal Fouani was in court Wednesday as his lawyer, Yoav Niv, attempted to derail a hearing set for Monday by having the judge recuse himself.When Justice Greg Stirling declined to recuse himself and ordered the matter continue as planned Monday, Fouani stormed out of the courtroom."I'm done," said Fouani, slamming the courtroom door against a wall as he left.Fouani was
Five men and three women were found guilty after the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
Cody Wiggins, 29, allegedly shot his family members before fleeing the scene on foot, say authorities
Eight juveniles are facing murder charges in the “senseless” beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student that was caught on video, police say.
Fulton County prosecutors filed an emergency request for a protective order in the Georgia election subversion case Tuesday after recorded statements made by multiple defendants as part of their plea deals were made public. On Monday, ABC News and The Washington Post published footage of the proffer sessions, which showed the four defendants who pleaded…
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say charges have been laid against two brothers following a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured two others. Investigators responded to a call Monday afternoon about a shooting in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary shopping mall and found the man dead. Another man and a woman were wounded and taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attemp
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer John Gibson to safety.
Law&Crime Trials/YouTubeA Wisconsin woman wept in court Tuesday as she was convicted of fatally poisoning her friend with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as well as theft in relation to the 2018 death of beautician Lynn Hernan, 62. Prosecutors alleged that Kurczewski took almost $300,000 from Hernan in the two years before her death. Hernan was found unconscious in her home surrounded by pill bottles, and her death was initially ruled to be
The suspect is still at large and faces multiple charges, including retaliation against a public official. Here’s what we know.
A day which began with excitement ended tragically when a charter school bus was involved in a fiery crash on an Ohio highway. Now a community has been left mourning the six victims killed while questions are being asked about what exactly went wrong. Martha McHardy reports
Rudy Giuliani plans to testify in his own defense at an upcoming civil trial over how much he must pay two women he defamed in Georgia while spreading disinformation about the 2020 election.
Rita Roberts was killed a few months after moving to Belgium from Cardiff in 1992, but remained unidentified until this year.
Here’s what we know so far.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav