Jrue Holiday finishes through contact

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Police say a woman has died after Edmonton officers used a stun gun then shot her while conducting a wellness check. Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman’s death. The police service says officers were called Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman at a multi-unit dwelling. Police say no one answered the door when officers arrived. They say there was a concern for the woman’s health and safety, so officers entered her unit. Police say sh