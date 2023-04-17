Jrue Holiday with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat

The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
The Lakers rode a dominant second half to steal Game 1 on the road.
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury during the 175th Grand National, the third horse to die at Aintree this week, but can more be done following a series of protests?
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round but Andrew Wiggins' return provided a boost.
VANCOUVER — Grinding through adversity made a big win that much sweeter for some of Canada's top women's tennis players this weekend. After losing their highest-ranked player to injury and watching a teammate sidelined, the Canadians persevered to earn a 3-2 win over Belgium at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. It's the first time in four meetings that Canada has bested Belgium in the women’s World Cup of tennis competition. "A lot of ups and downs, a total roller-coaster ride," dou
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help th
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the final day of the play-in tournament.
Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune battled wind, rain and early deficits to set up a showdown for the title at the Monte Carlo Masters.
A deer was caught having the time of its life as it cooled off in a pool of water in Connecticut, footage posted on April 13 shows.The video, filmed by Darren Kramer, shows the playful deer splashing around in a vernal pool on an unseasonably warm day in Madison.He told Storyful that the video was shot on “a warm April morning near the Connecticut shoreline.”“A deer played and splashed around in a fresh water vernal pool for more than ten minutes, playfully chasing a pair of ducks around the pond,” he said.“The nesting ducks never left the pond, apparently knowing the deer was just playing,” Kramer added. “A remarkable sight!” Credit: Darren Kramer via Storyful
The Road to the Kentucky Oaks ended Sunday at Keeneland. Which 3-year-old fillies have qualified for the Oaks?