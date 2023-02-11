Jrue Holiday with an assist vs the LA Clippers

The Canadian Press

Unwavering self-confidence has gone a long way in keeping Leonard Miller level-headed in his journey to being a potential first-round NBA draft pick in June. It was just under two years ago when the Scarborough, Ont., native didn’t have any offers going into his postgraduate year of high school. The six-foot-10, 210-pound forward is now among the leading players (15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 25.9 minutes in 11 games) of the G League Ignite where he's further developing his game months ahead of