Jrue Holiday with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

Associated Press

Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.