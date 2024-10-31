Jrue Holiday with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

Yahoo Sports

On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin kicks things off with help from Daman Rangoola as the duo give their instant takeaways from Monday night's games, including the Los Angeles Lakers looking promising even in defeat, the Denver Nuggets looking concerning even in victory, Paolo Banchero dropping 50, hype for the Boston Celtics and some early concern over the Milwaukee Bucks and Daman's favorite nicknames for Victor Wembanyama. Later, Kevin is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore to discuss the drastic changes to the Timberwolves roster and lineup.