JPSO deputy shoots, kills man who allegedly fired gun at officers
The school came to the boy’s defence, but observers pointed out that the girl did nothing wrong by spurning his advances
The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."
The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.
Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member
"He had more than one picture of her," a source told People in a report published on Wednesday. "It was clear that he was paying attention to her."
Documentary maker Joshua Baker interviewed Shamima Begum on numerous occasions, and described the many sides of her character.
Ellen Gilland was accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, then pointing a gun at hospital workers and police.
A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The Associated Press does not normally name juveniles accused of a crime but is identifying Carter because he has been formally charged as an adult.
Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor
A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept
Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.
A cross-border romance turned tragic after Mulayam from India was arrested and Iqra deported.
‘I got there before the crime scene people came’
"They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions, declaring them to be sovereign patrimony owned by the Holy See and not any individual or office. The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis' latest initiative to centralize Vatican assets so they can be managed properly, following years of mismanagement that led to huge losses and, prosecutors allege, criminal wrongdoing. Francis previousl
Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Mr Santos’s false claim that AR-15 assault rifles saves lives, calling the remark “outrageous and appalling”
A district attorney in Texas will seek the death penalty against a man accused of kidnapping and murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand while he was working as a FedEx contract driver. Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested and charged with capital murder for a person under 10 years of age and aggravated kidnapping in December. District Attorney James Stainton filed court documents in federal court this past week informing the judge that he will seek the death penalty against Horner if he is found guilty of capital murder, a crime that qualifies for the death penalty under Texas law.