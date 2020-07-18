Joy Reid makes history, One Direction celebrates 10 years and more of this week’s best in pop culture

MSNBC's 7 p.m. hour has a new anchor. Joy Reid will host "The ReidOut.” Her show comes in as the permanent replacement for "Hardball with Chris Matthews." “I am so proud to bring the perspective of a black woman,” Reid said about the announcement of her new show. Reid is the only Black woman currently hosting an evening news show on a major network. “The ReidOut With Joy Reid” premieres Monday, July 20 and airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on MSNBC.

British boy band One Direction is celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are honoring the special occasion with the launch of a brand new anniversary website and the release of a video especially made for their fans. The “10 Years of One Direction” website launches Thursday, July 23.

