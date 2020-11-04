'Joy to the Polls' Brings Music and Dance to Philadelphia's Election Day

A group of people jubilantly danced outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as voters headed to the polls on Election Day, local media reported.

Joy to the Polls — a nonpartisan movement that aims to “make voting a celebration” — organized music and performances for voters in Philadelphia on Election Day, reports said.

Amy DiPasquale said she filmed this footage of musicians performing and people dancing outside Philadelphia City Hall around 4.30 pm on November 3. DiPasquale told Storyful the celebration was “uplifting” and gave her “hope.”

“It also gave us a real sense of the multicultural Philly community,” DiPasquale said. Credit: Amy DiPasquale via Storyful