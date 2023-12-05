Journalists Try to Get Phone Signals During Gaza Communications Blackout

Journalists at a Khan Yunis hospital took to the roof in search of cellphone signals during a communications blackout on December 4.

The Palestine Telecommunications Company said: “We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza Strip have been lost due to the cut off of main fiber routes. Gaza is blacked out again.”

This footage was filmed at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, as Israel forces carried out “intense shelling” in the city. Credit: Tariq Dahlan via Storyful