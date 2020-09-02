Journalists Gather in Support of Detained Colleagues at Police Station in Minsk

Journalists staged a protest outside a police station in Minsk on Wednesday, September 2, in support of colleagues detained during the ongoing anti-government protests in Belarus.

Reuters reported that seven journalists were detained on September 1 as they covered student protests. Thousands of students boycotted the start of the new school year, according to RFE, with dozens detained.

The Viasna Human Rights Center said courts were scheduled to hear cases against both the detained students and the journalists on Wednesday.

The footage here, via Onliner.by, shows journalists gathered at the police station. Credit: Onliner.by via Storyful