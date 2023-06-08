Journalist Hospitalized Following Unrest in Ramallah After IDF Destroy Home of Suspected Terrorist

A Palestinian photojournalist named locally as Momen Samreen was hospitalized overnight into Thursday, June 8, after reports that he was hit in the head by a rubber bullet while reporting on unrest in Ramallah, West Bank.

Footage posted by Quds News Network shows Samreen being taken to hospital.

i24, an Israel-based news channel, reported on Thursday that a total of six people were hospitalized following unrest in Ramallah overnight, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate on Thursday said Momen Samreen and another journalist were injured while covering the unrest.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that they had destroyed the house of Islam Faroukh in Ramallah overnight. Faroukh was arrested by Israeli forces in late December, accused of setting off explosives in two areas in Jerusalem. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful