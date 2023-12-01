Journalist Arrested at Protest Outside Arms Manufacturer Raytheon

A local news reporter was one of 26 people arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at an arms manufacturer in Tucson, Arizona, on November 30, the radio station KJZZ said.

Video here from Unicorn Riot, in independent media nonprofit, shows KJZZ reporter Alisa Reznick being told she’s under arrest, and then handcuffed.

Michel Marizco, editor of KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk, said, “We are continuing to seek clarity from the Sheriff’s Department on the circumstances of this incident where a clearly identified journalist was in the course of reporting the news.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were responding to a “public demonstration being held regarding a conflict in the Middle East”.

“Multiple demonstrators entered private property, blocked the roadways, and prevented employees from entering and leaving the facility […] 26 people were arrested for criminal trespass,” the sheriff’s department said. Credit: Unicorn Riot via Storyful