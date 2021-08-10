Joshua Primo with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

Canadian Vasek Pospisil was halfway to the second round at the National Bank Open before falling to Tommy Paul of the United States in three sets on Monday. The 24-year-old qualifier took the match 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 in two hours 21 minutes. Pospisil, ranked 61st in the world, started slow as the 56th-ranked American broke him to open the match before the Canadian put a shot long and fell behind 2-0. The 31-year-old Pospisil got over his shaky start, though, and rebounded with two aces on his nex