Joshua Palacios' two-run double
Joshua Palacios yanks a two-run double to right field to tie the game in the top of the 3rd inning
Joshua Palacios yanks a two-run double to right field to tie the game in the top of the 3rd inning
Pittsburgh was sloppy with the ball and couldn't erase a big deficit against Indianapolis, which lost both Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to injury.
The NFL is likely to hit Allen Lazard with a fine in the coming days for his double gun celebration on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had plenty of chances late to beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for a 26-24 Atlanta Falcons victory over the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4.
Rice hobbled to the bench after the injury and left the field lying down on a cart.
New York grabbed the lead and never looked back, beating Las Vegas 87-77 with Stewart and Ionescu combining for 55 points.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
The United States continues its domination at the Presidents Cup, this time in Montreal.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons both went down with injuries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Alabama jumps to the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, moving up from No. 4 after defeating Georgia. The Bulldogs drop from No. 2 to No. 5.
Earlier this month, Mayfield — who replaced Brady as Buccaneers QB in 2023 — said that Brady created a 'high-strung environment' at Tampa Bay.
Kansas City is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday.
The 49ers running back was placed on IR in mid-September with Achilles tendinitis.
Reeve, who is both the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lynx, led Minnesota to a 30-10 record and a semifinal berth.
With his game-breaking plays in Alabama's thrilling all-timer against Georgia, Alabama WR Ryan Williams has already written himself into Crimson Tide lore. His freshman teammate and his new coach may have as well.
Week 5 proved to be one of the most eventful weeks so far this college football season.
The No. 1 New York Liberty and No. 4 Las Vegas Aces will tip off their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
No. 9 Penn State opened its Big Ten schedule with a dominating running game against No. 19 Illinois.