Joshua Kelley, Josh Reynolds top list of last-minute fantasy pickups
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon break down the top trending players who are being added ahead of Week 2.
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, reigning champion Joey Logano, and the retiring Kevin Harvick are going home without a championship this year.
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
The MMA community had a lot of opinions about the scoring in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch at Noche UFC.
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
TORONTO — It may not have been the most emphatic walk-off hit of Whit Merrifield's career, but his RBI single in the 13th inning on Saturday may have been the biggest. Merrifield's self-described swinging bunt scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and lifted the Blue Jays to a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Merrifield said the only play that was comparable in his baseball life was his line drive to win the College World Series for South Carolina in 201
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Warriors reportedly meeting with Dwight Howard.
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba were left off Inter Miami roster due to “muscle fatigue”, said coach Tata Martino
Before we delve deeper into Manchester United’s third defeat in four Premier League games and the unfolding crisis at Old Trafford, first a little context.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jarred Vanderbilt signing an extension with the Lakers.
Lionel Messi did not travel with Inter Miami and will not play Saturday vs. Atlanta United
There were highs and lows on the field Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season. A look at the winners and losers.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, who won just one of his first six UFC outings, made it two victories in a row Saturday when he earned a unanimous decision over Mexico's Fernando Padilla. The Fight Night card at T-Mobile Arena was dubbed Noche UFC, in honour of Mexican Independence Day. The pro-Mexican crowd booed Nelson (15-5-1) after the 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 decision, which improved his UFC record to 3-4-1. "I've got to say thank you to my fiancée. We're expecting a
Week 1 in the NFL produced some surprising results, and several teams will be under pressure to prove they have staying power.