Josh's Weather Academy: what is virga?

Reuters Videos

STORY: In northern Tanzania residents have been sifting through the mud to rebuild their lives.And they've been burying the dead.Floods and landslides have killed dozens here, adding to the hundreds of deaths caused by extreme weather across East Africa since seasonal rains began in October.At a funeral in Hanang district on Monday (December 4), Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the death toll had risen above 60.He added that more than 100 people had been injured and that a landslide had destroyed half of one village he had visited.Residents such as Moris Paulo say they have lost their homes and their loved ones."We have nowhere to go, we ask the government to help us during this difficult moment."A spokesperson for President Samia Suluhu Hassan's office said floods and landslides across the northern Manyara region had affected 5,600 people and destroyed 750 acres of farmland.Hassan is expected to shorten her trip to the COP28 climate talks to oversee Tanzania's disaster response.Climate change is causing more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, according to scientists.East Africa's severe flooding has been caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena.That's on the back of the region's worst drought in decades.Dry soils are less able to absorb water - increasing the risk of flash-flooding.