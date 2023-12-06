Josh's Weather Academy: what is virga?
In this edition of "Josh's Weather Academy," we look at what virga is.
In this edition of "Josh's Weather Academy," we look at what virga is.
Rounds of active weather take aim at Ontario this week, with a burst of snow Wednesday followed by a messy, and potentially high impact, weekend storm
With Calgary set to see temperatures Tuesday that feel more like September than December, the city is playing along by opening two public golf courses for the day.The course at Maple Ridge in the southeast has 18 holes available for $25, and Shaganappi Point in the southwest is opening two nine-hole options for $15. Environment and Climate Change Canada says Calgary could see a high temperature of 16 C on Tuesday. Alysa Pederson, an Alberta-based warning preparedness meteorologist with the agenc
A few centimeters will brush Ontario early Thursday but will quickly be in the rearview mirror as attention turns to a major Texas low impacting the Great Lakes this weekend
It wouldn’t be winter in Alberta without large temperature swings that change from day to day. After temperatures rose into the mid-teens across southern Alberta on Tuesday, get ready for a temperature tumble, followed by snow!
VANCOUVER — Residents in coastal and southern British Columbia are mopping up after an atmospheric river brought torrential rain and wind, while disrupting travel and utility services. The B.C. River Forecast Centre says Metro Vancouver, the south coast and Lower Fraser regions remain under a flood watch, meaning rivers and stream levels continue to rise as a wave of warmer air melts snow and increases the runoff. High streamflow advisories with river levels rising cover all of Vancouver Island,
SIDNEY, B.C. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was felt in parts of the British Columbia Interior Monday afternoon. Earthquakes Canada says it happened at 2:07 p.m. about seven kilometres northwest of Oliver, which is 390 kilometres east of Vancouver. The agency says the earthquake was "lightly felt" in Oliver, and the nearby communities of Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Kaleden. It says there are no reports of damage and none would be expected as a result of the small quake. British Columbia's earthq
Arctic weather enfolded swathes of Russia on Tuesday, with temperatures in the wilds of Siberia falling to minus 58 degrees Celsius (minus 72 degrees Fahrenheit). Yakutsk, one of the world's coldest cities which lies some 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, was covered in freezing clouds and fog, drone footage showed. "I specially came here to Yakutsk to experience such weather - so I am lucky as in December you don't usually get it," said Danila, whose beard, hat and scarf were caked in ice.
VANCOUVER — Drenching rain, heavy snow, strong winds and high tides converged on coastal and southern British Columbia Monday. The province's River Forecast Centre issued flood watches for rivers and streams in Metro Vancouver, the south coast and the Lower Fraser regions, while Vancouver Island and the Nicola and Similkameen regions are under high streamflow advisories. Environment Canada said Monday a "potent and impactful" atmospheric river was set to make landfall on southwestern B.C., with
Authorities rescued people from raging rivers and roads submerged by high waters in the Pacific Northwest and continued to investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in Oregon creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the region. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people by helicopter from flooded areas Tuesday and the conditions also closed rail links, schools and roads in some areas and shattered daily rainfall and temperature records in Washington state. Amtrak said that no passenger trains will be running between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until Thursday because of a landslide.
The freezing level in B.C. is elevated leading to unstable slopes across the south coast as well as the interior where they could also see over 10 hours of freezing rain. Warnings remain in place for much of the south. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
The Blue Lagoon attraction extended its closure to 9 December for safety concerns
Bright planets, meteor showers, and potential displays of the Northern Lights! This winter could be one of the best in years for watching the night sky!
Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service in Miami.
Thirteen climbers have died and another 10 are missing in Indonesia following the eruption of a highly active volcano in the province of West Sumatra, officials said on Tuesday.
With a massive storm looming on the horizon this weekend across the central and eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly confident that dangerous thunderstorms will threaten millions of residents along its path. Between Thursday and Friday, persistent winds flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico will boost temperatures and humidity levels across the central and eastern United States, providing some of the ingredients necessary for rain and thunderstorms. As cold air
MONTREAL — It's unclear when about 700 people can return to their properties in Quebec's Laurentians region after they were forced out earlier this week because of fears a dike on a nearby river could fail, Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said Tuesday. Authorities are planning to start repair work by this weekend or early next week on the dike — whose reservoir can retain up to 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. Flood m
While the Great Lakes will be the target of a messy, potentially impactful system on the weekend, Ontario will have to endure a weaker round of wintry weather first
Cyclone Michaung hit the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu state Tuesday afternoon, bringing damaging winds and torrential rain to the country's eastern coast where nine people died, officials said.
The United Nations weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020 and the Antarctic ice sheet lost 75 percent more compared to the previous ten years, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change. The World Meteorological Organization served up more evidence of what scientists already know – the Earth is heating – on Tuesday, but this time looking at the trend over a longer period with its latest Decadal State of the Climate report. “Each decade since the 1990s has been warmer than the previous one and we see no immediate sign of this trend reversing,” its secretary-general, Petteri Taalas, said.
STORY: In northern Tanzania residents have been sifting through the mud to rebuild their lives.And they've been burying the dead.Floods and landslides have killed dozens here, adding to the hundreds of deaths caused by extreme weather across East Africa since seasonal rains began in October.At a funeral in Hanang district on Monday (December 4), Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the death toll had risen above 60.He added that more than 100 people had been injured and that a landslide had destroyed half of one village he had visited.Residents such as Moris Paulo say they have lost their homes and their loved ones."We have nowhere to go, we ask the government to help us during this difficult moment."A spokesperson for President Samia Suluhu Hassan's office said floods and landslides across the northern Manyara region had affected 5,600 people and destroyed 750 acres of farmland.Hassan is expected to shorten her trip to the COP28 climate talks to oversee Tanzania's disaster response.Climate change is causing more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, according to scientists.East Africa's severe flooding has been caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena.That's on the back of the region's worst drought in decades.Dry soils are less able to absorb water - increasing the risk of flash-flooding.