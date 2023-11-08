Josh's Weather Academy: can a caterpillar predict the weather?

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The national infrastructure program to install electric chargers for passenger vehicles is too concentrated in a small number of provinces and has no data to show where the biggest gaps are, a new audit says. The report was one of several that federal environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday. DeMarco said the good news is that Canada appears on track to hit its goal of installing 33,500 charging ports by 2026. As of July, the Zero Emission Vehicle