Josh's Weather Academy: can a caterpillar predict the weather?
In this edition of "Josh's Weather Academy," we look at the folklore around the woolly bear caterpillar and winter weather.
In this edition of "Josh's Weather Academy," we look at the folklore around the woolly bear caterpillar and winter weather.
Winter driving will be put to the test on Wednesday as periods of freezing rain and snow take aim at parts of Ontario
A developing storm could become a sprawling disruption for much of the province Wednesday and Thursday
Seal scientists are mapping unknown parts of the ocean and helping scientists predict how climate change may affect the Antarctic ice sheet.
SPATA, Greece (AP) — In an olive grove on the outskirts of Athens, grower Konstantinos Markou pushes aside the shoots of new growth to reveal the stump of a tree — a roughly 150-year-old specimen, he said, that was among 15 cut down on his neighbor's land by thieves eager to turn it into money. Surging olive oil prices, driven in part by two years of drought in Spain, has meant opportunity for criminals across the Mediterranean. Warehouse break-ins, dilution of premium oil with inferior product,
She surfaced and saw “two little eyes,” it’s reported.
Keep your rain jackets and umbrellas handy, and for some, winter clothing, B.C. Waves of rainy, windy and snowy weather are expected to move through B.C. this week and into the weekend
Heavy snow pushes across northern Quebec and Labrador on Wednesday, with quickly deteriorating conditions forcing some road closures
A series of gusty systems are approaching the B.C. Coast. Get the latest details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The calf likely starved to death, experts say.
Here’s what you should do if you encounter a jellyfish, starfish or octopus on a South Carolina beach.
A biologist says while unusual, cross-species adoptions happen when animals respond to certain cues.
Encountering a wolf in the wild is a rare occurrence. A Dawson City, Yukon, resident had an encounter of a lifetime, but one that tragically she'll never forget.On Saturday morning, Catherine Lalonde and her children heard a commotion outside of their home on Dome Road."I heard what sounded like a dog fight outside," said Lalonde. "I ran out and my dog, who was like a medium-size husky cross, not a small dog, was getting dragged into the forest by a big, black what I thought at first was a wolf.
A good portion of the Prairies will get another sneak preview of winter this week, with freezing rain, snow and gusty winds likely to disrupt commutes
OTTAWA — The national infrastructure program to install electric chargers for passenger vehicles is too concentrated in a small number of provinces and has no data to show where the biggest gaps are, a new audit says. The report was one of several that federal environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday. DeMarco said the good news is that Canada appears on track to hit its goal of installing 33,500 charging ports by 2026. As of July, the Zero Emission Vehicle
Reports of "aggressive shark activity" followed by a juvenile whale with bite marks washing up on shore prompted a 48-hour clos ure of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California on November 5. The whale was euthanized due to its injuries and an underlying infection.
Even as Mark Carney publicly disagreed last week with the Liberal government's decision to exempt home heating oil from the federal carbon tax — he told a climate conference that he would have looked for "other ways" to help Canadians with the cost of heating — the former Bank of Canada governor praised the second part of the Liberals' plan."I very much applaud what the government did with respect to helping Canadians accelerate the transition and the measures on heat pumps," he said.British Col
“Truly awesome creatures of the sea.”
A three-year drought that has left millions of people in Syria, Iraq and Iran with little water wouldn’t have happened without human-caused climate change, a new study found. The west Asian drought, which started in July 2020, is mostly because hotter-than-normal temperatures are evaporating the little rainfall that fell, according to a flash study Wednesday by a team of international climate scientists at World Weather Attribution. Without the world warming 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahr
A dog in Painesville named Midnight is safe after being rescued from a riverbed on Tuesday morning, News 5 has learned.
The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the timing breakdown