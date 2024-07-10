Josh Smith's solo home run (8)
Josh Smith connects for a solo home run to deep-center field to give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead
Josh Smith connects for a solo home run to deep-center field to give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
The Jaguars' star defensive end will change the name on his jersey, too.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
Boise State had to scramble for backup sites since the Mountain West is holding its media days at a casino that has a 21-and-over policy.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
With the Derby a week away, half the field remains unknown.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
John Force suffered a TBI and was recenty moved out of intensive care following his crash at the Virginia Nationals.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?