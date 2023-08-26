Josh Rojas' solo homer (3)
Josh Rojas belts a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 3rd inning to open the scoring and give the Mariners a 1-0 lead
Josh Rojas belts a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 3rd inning to open the scoring and give the Mariners a 1-0 lead
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled
BARRIE, Ont. — Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple i
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
Watch Anthony Smith submit Ryan Spann ahead of their rematch at UFC Fight Night 225.
The Australian needed hospital treatment on his wrist and may not compete this weekend.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Taiwan will face Curacao on Saturday to see which team will represent the international bracket in the Little League World Series championship, after Taiwan cruised to the tournament semifinal and Curacao managed to get through with just one loss. Taiwan is looking to make its 21st appearance in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday. Here’s more about the matchup. HOW THEY GOT HERE Taiwan has yet to lose in the LLWS this year and has only allowed on
Emma Raducanu stands at No 6 in the new Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid tennis players, with estimated annual earnings of $15.3 million (£12.2 million).
TORONTO — Canadian Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians gave the slumping Toronto Blue Jays a lesson in producing runs in the series opener on Friday. Naylor, Ramon Laureano and Andres Gimenez each smashed homers in the Guardians 5-2 win as the Blue Jays (70-59) lost for the third time in a row before 40,755 at Rogers Centre. With Toronto ahead 1-0 after George Springer's lead-off homer to right field in the second inning, Naylor, a 23-year-old rookie catcher from Mississauga, ON, tied the game
R Praggnanandhaa lost the World Cup, but experts say he remains an inspirational figure in Indian chess.
Lorenzo Insigne reportedly got into it with Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield, prompting the Italian star to walk off the pitch.
CLEVELAND — Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 6-3, 6-2 to Germany's Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event on Thursday. Fernandez of Laval, Que., was held without an ace and had two double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match. She also won just 51.3 per cent of first-serve points and broke on two of her four chances. Maria, meanwhile, won 76.9 per cent of first-serve points and broke on five of her seven opportunities. The German also had two aces to one double