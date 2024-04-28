Josh Rojas' solo home run (3)
Josh Rojas lines a solo home run down the right-field line, giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Josh Rojas lines a solo home run down the right-field line, giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
TORONTO — Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a "lingering illness" as Toronto stares down playoff elimination. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star sniper's status Sunday afternoon, some 14 hours after watching his team fall 3-1 to Boston in a disastrous home performance. The Bruins now lead the Original Six matchup 3-1 and can close things out Tuesday at TD Garden. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Toronto on Thursday. Keefe said Matthews has been c
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were having an animated discussion on the bench. William Nylander was caught by cameras muttering to himself during the second-period exchange. Marner then took off his gloves and slammed them on the ground. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 in a game they desperately needed Saturday. The angst from Toronto's offensive stars — players accustomed to having their way in attack — would only grow. Now the season hangs in the balance. Brad Marchand became the Br
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Broncos' 2024 draft.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway. On Sunday, four series head to a critical game four. Here is the full schedule.
His selection ends a 34-year drought since a South Carolina quarterback was taken in the NFL Draft.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners,
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brendan Steele.
NASHVILLE — Multiple reports say rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series today. The 23-year-old Latvian will be backed up by 24-year-old Belarusian netminder Nikita Tolopilo, who has never played an NHL game. Silovs is the third goalie to play for the Canucks in the best-of-seven series, and has spent much of the season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsfor
BMF winner Max Holloway believes Justin Gaethje should be credited with first knockdown of his UFC career.
TORONTO — Facing down superstar Shohei Ohtani brought out Yusei Kikuchi's hardest pitches. Kikuchi threw the fastest pitches of his season in Ohtani's three at bats against him but the Los Angeles Dodgers still beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday. Kikuchi said his adrenalin was pumping when pitching against his fellow Japanese player. "I threw my best fastball there this year," said Kikuchi, referring to a 98.2 m.p.h. four-seam fastball in the second inning that Ohtani hit for an RBI. "Bu
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.