Josh Rojas' sacrifice fly
Josh Rojas plates Pavin Smith on a sacrifice fly to left, trimming the D-backs' deficit to 7-1 in the top half of the 8th inning
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Twins weren't too tired to run around the bases. Max Kepler and rookie Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs apiece in Minnesota's nine-run fourth inning and the Twins shook off a couple long days of cross-country travel by pounding the Cleveland Indians 10-0 on Friday night. After flying from Minnesota to California and playing a doubleheader on Thursday, the Twins took a red-eye flight and didn’t arrive in Cleveland until 4:30 a.m. Friday. But they didn't show any signs of fatigue and looked wide awake in winning the series opener. “I guess they got a good day's sleep,” cracked starter Randy Dobnak, who flew in a day earlier than his teammates. “I didn't notice anybody being super tired.” Dobnak (1-3) was the beneficiary of the Twins' biggest inning this season and won his first start after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. The right-hander began the season in Minnesota's bullpen before being demoted on May 3. Dobnak, who worked as an Uber driver before making it to the big leagues in 2019, allowed just three hits in six innings. Rob Refsnyder homered for Minnesota's first run — and then the Twins poured it on in the fourth. Triston McKenzie (1-3) helped the weary Twins with four walks in the inning before he was mercifully pulled by Indians manager Terry Francona. Reliever Phil Maton, however, wasn't much better as Kepler hit a two-run double and Kirilloff, who came off the injured list earlier in the day, singled home a pair as Minnesota opened a 10-run lead. The Indians also committed their first error since May 12 — a span of nine games — to aid the Twins in the fourth. The night began on an ominous note for the Twins, who have been dealing with injuries all season. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was scratched with a bruised wrist, forcing manager Rocco Baldelli to rearrange his starting lineup. The one he came up with worked out just fine. “It was just the kind of effort you’re always looking to have and these types of games never get old,” Baldelli said. “This was a tough day. This is not an easy set of travel circumstances, lack of sleep right in the middle of a long stretch of games and the guys came out with a good plan and they were bombing tonight. “The boys put some good swings on the ball.” McKenzie’s continued problems with his control are becoming a concern for the Indians. The right-hander has has walked 30 in 31 1/3 innings and he has yet to pitch more than five innings. “I feel like it’s been kind of a common theme in all my starts, the walks," McKenzie said. "I feel like we worked on some delivery stuff leading up to this start, in between my previous starts, just trying to make sure everything stays consistent once I get out there. "I feel like now it just comes down to a mindset thing and making sure I’m in the zone.” SPECIAL K Like one of the hitters he overpowers, Indians reliever James Karinchak has blown away Francona with his quick development. The 25-year-old right-hander entered the series with a 0.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. “He has been a weapon,” Francona said. "My goodness. His numbers are silly and we probably nitpick so much, and we worry when he goes 3-2 on a lot of people. But there’s not a lot of walks and there’s certainly not a lot of hits. "I know the board will say 96-97 (mph), but I think it profiles better than that and his breaking ball is filthy. And he competes like crazy. He’s fun to watch, man.” DECENT DEBUT One bright spot for the Indians was rookie J.C. Mejía, who made his major league debut and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings. “He came in and threw strikes and he’s got really good two-seam movement and he can spin a breaking ball off of it,” Francona said. “In a kid’s first outing you’re never quite sure what the nerves will be. But he came in and threw strikes and with that movement, it gives him a chance. That was fun to watch.” TRAINER'S ROOM Twins: OF Byron Buxton (hip) still isn't sprinting. And while he's made progress, Baldelli said it could be a while before Buxton, who has been out since May 7, is ready to return from a “very legitimate hip issue.” ... INF Jorge Polanco sat out with an ankle issue that flared up earlier in the week and forced him to exit Game 2 against the Angels early. ... Kirilloff missed the last 16 games with a right wrist sprain. Indians: OF Jordan Luplow was back in the lineup after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. He went 0 for 4. UP NEXT Indians ace Shane Bieber (4-3) went just 4 2/3 innings in his last start. He'll face Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2), who pitched through groin soreness on Sunday against Oakland. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Friday night. Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday. Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5). Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom. It was Winker's first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year. This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st different player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that's been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players. Winker took a curtain call after his third homer. As he took his spot in left field in the ninth, the fans gave him a standing ovation with chants of “MVP, MVP.” Winker also singled and walked. Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) battled through five innings, working around four walks and a bases-loaded jam in the second but allowed just one run and two hits. Lorenzo Cain doubled and singled for Milwaukee and had a sensational diving catch in center to rob Tyler Stephenson of an extra-base hit in the seventh. TRAINER'S ROOM Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong left the game after being hit on the right elbow by Lucas Sims' pitch in the seventh. Daniel Robertson replaced him at second. Reds: OF/INF Nick Senzel was placed on the injured list with a left knee contusion. He also has been dealing with a left heel issue. “A few different things going on,” manager David Bell said. “Maybe it's just an opportunity for him to reset his body.” ... LHP Wade Miley went on the IL with a sprained left foot. UP NEXT Reds RHP Sonny Gray will be looking for his first victory in his seventh start since coming off the injured list with a mild back strain. He'll be opposed by lefty Brett Anderson. Opponents are batting .292 off Anderson and the Brewers are 3-3 in his starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press
No one tell Tony La Russa.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning off Tyler Anderson, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth against position player Wilmer Difo and the Atlanta Braves homered seven times in a 20-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Austin Riley homered twice for his first multihomer game, and Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also went deep for the Braves, who became the first team in major league history to have seven or more homers in a game that included two slams, according to STATS. Acuña had five RBIs and gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead with his 14th homer, which tied the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Acuña's first slam came against Pittsburgh's Alex McRae on June 10, 2019. Difo, a 29-year-old middle infielder in his seventh major league season, relieved to start the bottom of the eighth with the Pirates trailing 12-0. He threw at up to 88 mph, and Adrianza homered on a first-pitch 80 mph offering. Difo allowed three walks and six hits in his one inning, giving up run-scoring singles to Kevan Smith and Guillermo Heredia, Ozuna's RBI double and Riley's sacrifice fly. Difo left with a 72.00 career ERA. Atlanta avoided falling what would have been a season-worst five games under .500. The three-time defending NL champions had lost seven of their previous 10 games. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson started against Pittsburgh's Tyler Anderson, after Ian Anderson started and won at Milwaukee last Saturday in a game the Brewers started Brett Anderson. This marked the first time since 1900 that a pitcher started consecutive games against different pitchers with the same last name as him, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Ian Anderson (4-1) gave up six hits in six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks as the Braves won for the seventh time in his last eight starts. He stranded two runners in the first, one runner in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Two of the hits came on bunts and another was an infield single. Anderson improved to 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in eight career home starts. Atlanta starters have combined for a 2.50 ERA over the last 17 games. Tyler Anderson (3-4) gave up nine runs, 10 hits — seven for extra bases — and two walks in five innings. The Pirates had won five of his previous six starts. Albies and Riley homered back to back in the fifth for a 9-0 lead, and Riley and Swanson hit consecutive homers in the seventh against Chasen Shreve, TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: Manager Derek Shelton said RHP Trevor Cahill was showing improvement in his left calf but is still day to day and getting treatments. ... OF Ka’ai Tom was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left wrist. INF Cole Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Nick Gonzales sustained an injury to his right hand in a game Wednesday with Double-A Greensboro. He is projected to return to baseball activities in four to six weeks. Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud, on the 60-day DL with torn left thumb ligament, had his stitches removed and is still wearing a cast, but manager Brian Snitker said he has begun some baseball activities such as running, throwing and swinging a bat with one arm. ... C Alex Jackson (left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Gwinnett. UP NEXT Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-5, 7.16 ERA) will face a Braves starter that has yet to be announced. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night. Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings. The AL East-leading Red Sox have won three in a row. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall one game under .500. Boston batters struck out 17 times against four pitchers, but still scored 11 runs. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-4) gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out nine in five innings. Nola fanned the first two batters in the fifth before running into trouble. Santana blasted a 1-2 pitch out to right to give Boston a 3-2 lead. After Alex Verdugo singled and J.D. Martinez walked, Xander Bogaerts lined a single to left. Third baseman Alec Bohm cut off left fielder Andrew McCutchen’s throw to the plate, even though it appeared there would be a play at home. Bohm’s throw to second base sailed into the outfield, allowing Martinez to score for a 5-2 lead. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single off Connor Brogdon in the sixth expanded Boston’s lead to 6-2. Devers hit a two-run shot off Brogdon in the seventh for his 12th homer of the season. Philadelphia’s Jean Segura crushed a two-run homer out to left-center, tying it at 2-2 in the third. Boston jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on a RBI groundout by Bogaerts and RBI double by Devers. Nola pitched at least seven innings and allowed two runs or fewer on four hits or fewer in his first three starts against the Red Sox before this one. BOSOX DEBUT In his first game with the Red Sox and first since having right elbow surgery last September, Santana batted leadoff and played first base. Manager Alex Cora said he plans to use Santana at first, second and center field. SHODDY DEFENSE The Phillies made three errors, two for Bohm and one for McCutchen. ROSTER MOVES Red Sox: Santana was called up from Triple-A Worcester before the game. RHP Austin Brice was designated for assignment. Brice had a 6.94 ERA in 12 games. Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto (left wrist bone bruise) was placed on the 10-day injury list, retroactive to May 18. OF Matt Joyce was activated from the injury list. TRAINER’S ROOM Red Sox: Verdugo left the game in the sixth because of left hamstring tightness. ... INF Christian Arroyo (left wrist contusion) is starting a rehab assignment this weekend. Phillies: Realmuto could return when he’s eligible in seven days. UP NEXT RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox and RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 8.31) will make his first start of the season for the Phillies on Saturday night. Howard will be limited to 60 pitches. ____ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press