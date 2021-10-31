Josh Richardson with an and one vs the Washington Wizards

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Twenty-nine days after his major league debut, Dylan Lee walked onto the Truist Park mound for his first big league start. In the World Series. His major league resume consisted of 80 pitches to 21 batters, just 29 to nine hitters during the regular season. Lee lasted just 15 pitches for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old left-hander faced four batters and allowed one run while getting one out Saturday night, the shortest start in the Series since the Y