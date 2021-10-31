Josh Richardson with an and one vs the Washington Wizards
Josh Richardson (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Washington Wizards, 10/30/2021
TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson sees a lot of similarities between this Toronto Argonauts team and the one that won the 2017 Grey Cup. Bethel-Thompson found Dion Pellerin for a two-point convert to earn Toronto a stirring 31-29 overtime victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Argos (7-4) clinched an East Division playoff berth, their first since 2017. The '17 campaign was Bethel-Thompson's first in the CFL. He finished it as the backup to starter Ricky Ray, who guid
ATLANTA (AP) — Twenty-nine days after his major league debut, Dylan Lee walked onto the Truist Park mound for his first big league start. In the World Series. His major league resume consisted of 80 pitches to 21 batters, just 29 to nine hitters during the regular season. Lee lasted just 15 pitches for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old left-hander faced four batters and allowed one run while getting one out Saturday night, the shortest start in the Series since the Y
VANCOUVER — Smacking his face on the ice didn’t hurt Keegan Messing as much as missing the podium in front of a Canadian crowd. Messing was in medal contention entering Saturday’s free skate at the Skate Canada International figure skating event but a couple of falls and some stumbles dropped him to fifth. “I’m pretty bummed I wasn’t able to give the performance I wanted here today,” said Messing. Canadians Vanessa James and Eric Radford just missed a medal in the pairs competition, finishing fo
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local): 9:05 p.m. Zack Greinke has worked around a couple of hits in two innings and the Houston Astros have a 1-0 lead over Atlanta heading into the third as they try to even the World Series at two games apiece. Grunting loudly on nearly every pitch, the 38-year-old Greinke has struck out two and walked none. He gave up a two-out single to Adam Duvall on a 3-0 pitch in the second, then retired Dansby Swanson on a line drive to
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, former President Donald Trump did the tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away with fans before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite. Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Trump released a statement in a mass ema