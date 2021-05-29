Josh Richardson with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 05/28/2021
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 05/28/2021
Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.
The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run from second base in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Friday night. Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches leading off the seventh and then walked Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a soft single to left that Upton struggled to pick up, allowing Lowrie to score easily. Seth Brown added an RBI single. Elvis Andrus had two hits to help the A’s to their third straight win. Ohtani (1-1) was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday after getting stuck in a traffic jam coming from San Francisco that delayed his arrival to the Oakland Coliseum. Although Ohtani didn’t seem bothered by getting pushed back a day — “I think he slept here last night,” Angels manager Joe Maddon joked before the game — the A’s eventually wore him down. Ohtani allowed three earned runs and three hits but had control problems late. He walked four and hit Mark Canha with a pitch in the back three innings after a similar fastball that just missed Canha had players from both teams streaming onto the field. David Fletcher had an RBI single in the seventh, ending the Angels' 18-inning scoreless funk. The win was Melvin’s 708th as A’s manager, tying him with current White Sox skipper Tony La Russa for most in Oakland history. Connie Mack owns the franchise record with 3,582 victories. Yusmeiro Petit (7-0) retired four batters to win. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his seventh save. A’s starter Sean Manaea had eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty allowed one run and six hits with three walks. Manaea hadn’t walked more than two since opening day. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: SS José Iglesias was placed on the injured list but took batting practice before the game. Iglesias left Tuesday’s game against Texas with a left hamstring strain. Athletics: CF Ramon Laureano was held out because of right groin tightness. ... A.J. Puk was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The lefty will initially work out of the bullpen on his way back from a strained left biceps injury. … LHP Reymin Guduan was placed on the 10-day IL because of a strained right groin. Jordan Weems was recalled from Las Vegas. UP NEXT Angels RHP Alex Cobb (2-2, 4.78 ERA) faces the A’s for the first time since Sept. 11, 2018 when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. Cobb is 4-3 in 10 career starts against Oakland. RHP Frankie Montas (5-4, 4.92) pitches for the A’s and has allowed a career-high 11 home runs, third-most in the American League. __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Luka Doncic's home playoff debut, beating the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Friday night to get back in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers bounced back from two losses at home by withstanding a huge early surge by the Mavericks in front of their biggest — and loudest — crowd by far this season. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Sunday night. Doncic fed the frenzy of 17,705 fans, more than three times the size of any crowd in a season that started with an empty arena, by making his first four shots, three of them 3-pointers, on his way to a playoff career-high 44 points as Dallas took a 30-11 lead. LA's 14-0 run erased most of the deficit before the end of the first quarter, and George gave the Clippers their first lead on a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Clippers ended a five-game postseason losing streak going back to last year's Florida playoff bubble, when LA beat Dallas in six games in the first round before blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round against Denver. Leonard made his first eight shots — three of them on the 14-0 run that quieted the crowd — and George scored 22 points before halftime on 10-of-13 shooting. Marcus Morris hit three corner 3s in front of the Dallas bench in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers stay comfortably in front. Morris turned to talk to the Dallas players a little more with each make, finally getting a technical on the third one after giving LA a 112-110 lead with less than four minutes remaining. He fouled out moments later but had already done his damage with nine of his 15 points in the fourth. That wasn't the only chippy moment. Doncic and Patrick Beverley got double technicals after a brief skirmish in the first half, and Dallas center Willie Cauley-Stein was called for a flagrant foul and a technical in separate run-ins with Terance Mann. The first home playoff game for the Mavericks in five years was also the first at American Airlines Center for everyone on their roster except Dwight Powell, who played just three minutes late. The nerves might have shown. While Doncic already had his third 30-point game of the series before the fourth quarter, the supporting cast wasn't nearly as effective as it was in LA. Kristaps Porzingis scored six points in the first five minutes but just three the rest of the way. He and Dorian Finney-Smith were 3 of 10 from the field, and Tim Hardaway Jr. was 4 of 14 and scored 12 points after averaging 25 in the first two games. TIP-INS Clippers: F Serge Ibaka didn't play because of a back injury that sidelined him for 30 consecutive regular-season games before he played the final two. Ibaka played the first two games of the series but was limited to six minutes in Game 2. ... Reggie Jackson was the other LA player in double figures with 16. Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki attended again after showing up for Game 2 in Los Angeles. He and J.J. Barea, another member of the 2011 championship team, got huge ovations when shown on the video board. ... The Mavericks held a COVID-19 vaccination drive outside the arena until about halftime and plan to do the same for Game 4. ... Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson scored 14 points apiece. ... Doncic had nine rebounds and nine assists. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series. It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home. Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his eighth career Game 7, made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. Fleury is three playoff wins shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history. Vegas, which squandered a 3-1 series lead for the third straight season, heads to Denver for Sunday’s second-round opener against the Colorado Avalanche. Peter DeBoer improved to 6-0 when coaching in Game 7s, while Minnesota dropped to 3-1 all-time in a seventh game. Home teams in Game 7s are 105-74, excluding last season’s playoff bubble in Canada. Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Janmark set the tone as he fought the pressure to create his own rush, then went forehand-to-backhand and used a filthy deke before softly tapping the puck past Talbot’s right skate. Parise, who started the series scratched from the lineup, positioned himself perfectly in front of the crease for Joel Eriksson Ek’s feed, which he sent between both his legs and Fleury’s to make it 1-1. Sitting at the blue line after William Karlsson won a faceoff to the right of Talbot, Hague — the only Golden Knights skater in the lineup who hadn’t played in a Game 7 — fired a wrist shot stick side and into the net to give Vegas a 2-1 advantage. It was Hague’s first goal in 24 games dating to the regular season. Moments after Ryan Reaves was called for cross-checking Ryan Suter, Kaprizov's snapper from the edge of the left circle beat Fleury to his glove side. In his first game of the series, Pacioretty sneaked into the slot and one-timed Chandler Stephenson’s feed from the boards past the pads of Talbot to put Vegas back on top, 3-2. Later in the second, defenseman Shea Theodore unselfishly passed up an opportunity to fire one on net, dished to his right for Whitecloud, who found the far, top corner to extend Vegas’ lead to 4-2. Theodore snapped a scoreless series drought with assists on Pacioretty and Whitecloud’s goals. After playing aggressively through the first two periods, once again dominating the second, the Knights played low-risk hockey in the third while keeping the Wild at bay until Janmark scored his second after Nicolas Roy stripped Ryan Suter behind the net. Roy fed Janmark, who snapped the puck over Talbot’s far shoulder. Janmark’s empty-netter with a little more than three minutes left put the game out of reach. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.g. Ramirez, The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain. A drizzle at the onset grew into a downpour, with puddles forming throughout the infield despite the grounds crew's efforts. “As players we knew. We saw the field. We were out there. We knew that there was no way we were going to keep going with this game. It just was getting dangerous,” Verdugo said. With a delay clearly on the way, Verdugo said the Red Sox wanted to be the ones who broke the tie — just in case the game couldn't continue in those conditions. "I don’t know how the infielders were actually able to throw the ball, either. It felt like every ball I would get was just waterlogged," Verdugo said. “I was kind of lucky I was in the outfield. The infield started getting muddy and pretty bad.” Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino awarded his second save. It was the second straight game the Red Sox have had to sit through a delay. Boston’s home game Wednesday night against Atlanta was also interrupted because of rain, and the delay lasted almost three hours before the Red Sox finished off a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves early Thursday. With the weekend series the only visit to Boston for the Marlins this season, the clubs tried to squeeze in the opener despite the ominous forecast for Friday night and another Saturday that wasn’t any better. Martín Pérez (3-2) pitched five innings and got the win, holding Miami to two runs on five hits and struck out four. “Every pitch was hard in these conditions to throw the ball,” Pérez said. Rookie Cody Poteet (2-1) took his first loss. Poteet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. Poteet also struck out six. Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run homer for the Marlins in the second. Martinez hit a two-run double to tie it in the third, then Verdugo broke the tie in the fifth with a shot that cleared the Marlins’ bullpen. FIRST LOSS After picking up a pair of victories and one no-decision in three career starts, Poteet ended up taking his first loss despite starting strong on Friday. Poteet got Kiké Hernández looking to start the game and had four strikeouts after two innings. “I thought he looked good early. It seemed like his command tonight was not as good as we’ve seen it,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “He was kind of grinding some counts, things like that. ” DOUBLE DEVERS The interleague series features two members of the Devers family going head-to-head. Boston third baseman Rafael Devers faced his younger cousin, José Devers, a rookie infielder with the Marlins, for the first time in their careers. OPEN UP! The game was the last before Massachusetts lifted COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday’s game — weather permitting. WELCOME BACK Former Boston catcher Sandy León, who played five seasons for the Red Sox and helped the club win the 2018 World Series with, received a warm welcome back from fans when the video monitors showed some highlights of his Red Sox years, then a live shot of him in the Marlins’ dugout after the first inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Marlins: OF Starling Marté was reinstated from the injured list after missing 34 games with a broken rib and started in center field. Marté hit a one-out double to center with one out in the first in his first at-bat since April 18. ... The Marlins also placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL with a dislocated left index finger and optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville. Red Sox: Recalled RHP Colten Brewer from Triple-A Worcester. Brewer, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, made four relief appearances for the WooSox, allowing four runs on four hits over four innings. UP NEXT: Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.75 ERA) leads Miami in victories. Rogers held Philadelphia to one run over five innings Monday but did not figure in the decision of the Marlins’ 9-6 win. Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-2, 4.39) returns for his first start since his streak of 68 straight innings without a homer ended when the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins went deep last Saturday in Philadelphia. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Alden, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — The wind tore through Progressive Field, the rain never stopped and the temperature made it feel more like mid-November than late May. "It was the perfect storm for a baseball game,” said Toronto second baseman Joe Panik. The Blue Jays weathered it. Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and a wet baseball and Panik and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in three runs apiece, leading the Blue Jays over the Cleveland Indians 11-2 Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh. For more than two hours, the teams, umpires and fans endured winds gusting to 45 mph and steady, blowing rain that made outdoor activities miserable. “That was some of the worst conditions I think I’ve ever seen,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Major League Baseball was hit hard by bad weather to start the holiday weekend as games in Washington, New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago were rained out and one in Boston was delayed before being stopped after six innings. This one probably should have never gotten started. “I’ve played in worse probably in Canada,” said Indians outfielder Josh Naylor, who is from Mississauga, Ontario. “I mean it was bad, grass was wet, it wouldn’t stop raining, rain was circling in different ways. It’s baseball.” Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan (0-1), who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else. “I feel bad for him,” Francona said of the 25-year-old, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. “I don’t know how you evaluate that outing. I thought he was going to get blown off the mound. That was a really tough task.” Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who have been playing their home games in sunny Florida but will soon shift to Buffalo. With Naylor leading off the seventh, crew chief Bill Miller watched two pitches get thrown by Trent Thornton before waving for the grounds crew. After a 36-minute delay — the tarp didn't come out for 30 minutes — the game was finally called. “I think the pitcher slipped,” Francona said. “And Bill Miller had come over the inning before and said the minute something happens we want to protect the players. And I fully understand that. It was a difficult night to say the least. ” It was the first meeting between Toronto and Cleveland since 2019. Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs — both in the first — and four hits in five innings. However, the left-hander shook off a 32-pitch and settled in to win his fourth straight decision. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021. “That's why he's Ryu,” Panik said. “That's why he's our ace. It doesn't matter the conditions, he'll figure out a way.” Helped by a whipping wind which made everything hit in the air an adventure for outfielders, the Blue Jays scored four runs in the third off Morgan. Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single. Gurriel Jr. doubled in a run with a shot to right that fooled Naylor and Panik crushed his first homer since Sept. 16 into the teeth of the wind, which stretched the U.S. and Canadian flags to the limit on their poles beyond center field. The Blue Jays added three more runs in the fifth on Gurriel's two-run double and an RBI single by Panik. The 25-year-old Morgan was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. “Yeah, it was strange,” Morgan said of his first taste of big league ball. “Thankful though, the whole day, I was wondering if we’d even get the game in. So, very thankful for that.” Eddie Rosario's two-run single gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the first. But Toronto quickly tied it in the second on Espinal's RBI groundout and a flyball to left-center by Danny Jansen that changed direction and turned into a double. TUXEDOED TITO Francona, who picked up his 700th win with Cleveland on Thursday, will leave the club over the weekend to attend his youngest daughter Jamie's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. “I’m wearing a tux,” said Francona, who is still slowed by offseason toe surgery. “I got a brand new boot and everything for the wedding.” Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in for Francona, who will be back in time for Cleveland's doubleheader on Monday against the White Sox. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow went on the 10-day injured list with an ankle issue that has bothered him since spring training. He underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. UP NEXT Indians rookie Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20) starts against Toronto's Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry the Boston Celtics back into their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 125-119 victory on Friday night in Game 3. In an emotionally charged atmosphere with the fans booing and chanting at Kyrie Irving every time he was involved in something, Tatum displayed an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers to cut the Nets' lead to 2-1. After scoring 50 points in Boston's play-in tournament victory, Tatum struggled in the two games in Brooklyn but steadied the Celtics in Game 3 after the Nets shot out to a quick 15-point lead. It was Irving’s first game in front of Boston’s fans since he left via free agency in 2019. James Harden led the Nets with 41 points, Kevin Durant had 39 and Irving finished with 16 on 6-of-17 shooting. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday night in Boston, where the Celtics will be allowed to have a near-capacity crowd in TD Garden when Massachusetts lifts the limits Saturday on crowd sizes due to the pandemic. It was limited to 25% on Friday. Marcus Smart added 23 points for the Celtics, Tristan Thompson gave them a huge lift with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 17 points. Kemba Walker had a rough night, scoring only six on 3-of-14 shooting. Irving was booed when he came out for warmups, during pregame introductions and each time he touched the ball, with those turning into loud cheers when he missed shots. Things turned somewhat ugly when some fans briefly broke into a vulgar chant toward Irving a few times. Brooklyn cut a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to five with just under a minute left but Tatum nailed a step-back jumper from the top and Boston held on. Tatum scored 11 points in the final 4:46 of the third, helping Boston turn a one-point deficit into a 96-84 lead entering the final quarter. The Nets started fast, hitting 4-of-5 shots from behind the arc to pull in front 19-4 before Tatum sparked Boston’s comeback with 21 points in the opening half that carried the Celtics to a 61-57 halftime edge. Harden and Durant nearly matched him with 17 apiece. Tatum returned to the lineup after playing just 21 minutes in Game 2 because he was accidently poked in the right eye by Durant. KYRIE’S BOSTON ENDING Irving’s two seasons with the Celtics ended rocky after he became a “lightning rod” with the fans because of a belief he was unable to mesh with its young stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who carried Boston to the 2018 Eastern Conference finals when Irving missed the playoffs with a knee injury. Early in Boston, Irving said he wanted to stay — even have his jersey number hanging from the rafters, and then changed his mind before bolting to join Durant. In his second and last season, Irving played in the postseason when they were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs. TIP INS Nets: F Jeff Green is expected the miss the rest of the series with a left foot injury. The club is planning to reevaluate him in 10 days. With his absence, coach Steve Nash thought Nic Claxton could see more minutes. He played only 16 and scored four points. Celtics: Tatum is the first Boston player to reach 40 in three quarters since Isaiah Thomas did it May 2, 2017. … Coach Brad Stevens said Walker was a game-time decision after sustaining a bone bruise of his left knee in Game 2. “He was pretty sore (Thursday),” Stevens said. “Went through stuff this morning, felt a little bit better. … He’ll still go through his pregame stuff. I told him to be very up front with me as he goes through it and how he feels, because obviously we don’t wanna put him in a bad spot.” … Center Robert Williams III sprained his left ankle and played just six minutes. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ken Powtak, The Associated Press