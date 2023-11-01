Josh Okogie with the hoop & harm

“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
The Flames have recorded a mere five points through their first nine games of the 2023-24 NHL season.
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
Staiano made four bets worth $116.20, three of which were on a made-for-TV exhibition match.
Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”
Josh Dobbs will be another option at quarterback for Minnesota after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
Chael Sonnen is baffled by one aspect of the expected fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
The Russian, who came through qualifying, posted a career-best victory, winning 6-3 6-4 in under two hours.
The San Francisco 49ers were at it again during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline day, acquiring former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
Elliott was integral to Lewis Hamilton’s string of world titles but Mercedes have won only one race in the last two seasons.
Now is the time when fantasy championship hopes are made or destroyed. Heading into your Week 9 matchup, here are some players to target in trades.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden got his trade to the Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official. The 34-y
In a bizarre game where the Coyotes created their best offensive output in well over a year, their first line was also held off the scoresheet.
Perez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend.
PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts hopes major league teams consider signing his former teammate, pitcher Trevor Bauer, this winter. “It's something to think about,” Betts told the Los Angeles Times on Monday at the World Series in Phoenix. Betts was invited by Major League Baseball to Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks to provide content for its cable channel and social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after his unprecedented 324
Colorado was rolling after three victories to start its season. The Buffaloes now occupy the bottom half of the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133.
Erik ten Hag’s recruitment choices are coming under the microscope as an expensively assembled Man Utd team toil under his charge
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season. The Raptors have dropped three straight since winning their season opener and face a tall task of winning on the road Wednesday at Milwaukee or Thursday at Philadelphia to avoid extending that skid. "Obviously we’re 1-3, so these are must-win games for us, we've got to win these games," Siakam said Tuesday. "We just got to go out there … giving everything that we have
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.