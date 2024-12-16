Josh Okogie with the big dunk

Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Timberwolves the win on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Allen is closing in on his first MVP award.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Bill Belichick is off to a great start on the recruiting trail in North Carolina.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
As most managers start the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens has a few key strategic reminders.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
The 49ers were thin at linebacker on Thursday night due to a weird situation.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!