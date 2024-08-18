Josh Naylor's solo homer (27)
Josh Naylor drills a solo homer to right-center field, his 27th of the season, tying the score at 1 in the top of the 4th
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to clash Saturday in a high-stakes battle for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
With the NBA schedule revealed for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season, Dan Titus reveals his takeaways.
As one of the most anticipated college football seasons creeps around the corner, so too does a most unusual coaching hiring cycle.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will undergo season-ending back surgery. The 2019 NL MVP has been out since July 24 due to back inflammation.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.