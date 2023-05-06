Josh Naylor's slick play
Josh Naylor makes a slick play at first, retiring Jorge Polanco for the first out of the top of the 7th inning
Gleyber Torries laces a double to left-center field, scoring Anthony Rizzo to cut the Yankees' deficit to 4-1 in the 6th inning
Max Kepler belts a two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Twins' a 2-0 lead in the top of the 6th inning
It all went down in Lakeland
Autopsy reports revealed that the 30-year-old wrestler had alcohol and pills in her system at the time of her death
The Maple Leafs will likely be without Knies for the remainder of their series against the Panthers as they try to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took his seat at the microphone sporting a blank expression. It was the same look the Maple Leafs head coach had after his team gifted the Florida Panthers two goals in 47 disastrous seconds. Sergei Bobrovsky then took over from there. The veteran goaltender made 35 saves as Florida once again took advantage of a couple crucial Toronto mistakes to pick up a 3-2 victory and take a 2-0 lead Thursday in their second-round playoff series. "Disappointing, baffling," Keefe said
The "highlight" of Lionel Messi's state-sponsored holiday in Riyadh, according to a gushing Saudi Tourism press release, was a guided tour of historic Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage site dating back to the 15th century. Accompanying marketing photographs show Messi and his family on a busy itinerary, also indulging in luxury at a nearby new five-star resort during a two-day stay this week.
The International Cycling Union [UCI] is discussing the possibility of banning transgender athletes from female categories amid the outcry over Austin Killips's first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila.
Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis understands the situation he's in after his team picked Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.
How to watch this year's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
TORONTO — Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country. The three-year deal, announced Friday, will focus on youth participation programs (boys and girls, aged eight to 12 years) and coaching clinics in Canada, with the aim of helping grow female football. NFL Canada will also support Football Canada’s youth flag football programs to "underserved communities" while strengthening player pathways to international competition. "We are excited to partne
Anthony Davis and LeBron James were pummelled by a Golden State Warriors team that made it clear in Game 2 it will not make life easy for the Lakers.
The modern-day Jackie O.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Board of Stewards steps in after two of trainer’s horses died in recent days.
A group of hockey parents in Surrey, B.C., is questioning why their sons' coach was suspended and then dismissed after standing up for players who they say were targeted with racial slurs. Brian MacGillivray says he pulled the Surrey Minor Hockey Association Under-11 A1 boys team off the ice during the third period of a game on Feb. 17 after a number of players reported being called "monkey," "banana," and the N-word by opposing players on the Ridge Meadows U-11 A1 boys team. MacGillivray says h
Sydel Curry-Lee is married to an NBA player and is currently pregnant with her second baby
Check out the results from the official UFC 288 fighter weigh-ins.
Folllow all the latest news as Formula 1 returns to the United States for the first time this season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to stop Red Bull’s dominance at the Miami Grand Prix
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior. The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach wore a blank expression with little to say in a very brief post-game press conference after his team's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. With Toronto staring at an 0-2 deficit going on the road for the next two games, Keefe said his team isn't lacking confidence in making it a seri