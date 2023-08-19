Josh Lowe's two-run single
Josh Lowe rips a two-run single to right field, scoring Brandon Lowe and Luke Raley, while giving the Rays a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media — and the “Hard Knocks” film crew — have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly unce
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
SURREY, B.C. — A video of a fourth-quarter touchdown throw from ex-B.C. Lion Nathan Rourke went viral on social media last week in his first pre-season game for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In the video, the 25-year-old Victoria native evades three tacklers before a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman grabs hold of Rourke by the waist. As he was being pulled down, Rourke managed to throw a 21-yard pass to Qadree Ollison to seal the 28-23 win. He ran in a four-yard TD just a few minutes earlier —
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
On Monday, Michael Oher filed paperwork alleging he was never adopted by the Tuohys and now we're questioning the story behind "The Blind Side." Here's a look at how we got here.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship. McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots — three of them on par 3s — and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the se
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 with the Rays going into the bottom of the ninth. With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Y
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self again. Make that his younger self, as in the swaggering quarterback who helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title a decade ago. Wilson is throwing the ball with authority, accuracy and touch as he embarks on a comeback from the worst season of his career. It's exactly what coach Sean Payton wanted to see when he sent Wilson and the rest of the starters out for a fourth drive in Denver's preseason opene