Josh Lowe's run-scoring knock
Josh Lowe singles on a sharp line drive to right field and Yandy Díaz scores to give the Rays a 4-0 lead in the 3rd
Josh Lowe singles on a sharp line drive to right field and Yandy Díaz scores to give the Rays a 4-0 lead in the 3rd
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond