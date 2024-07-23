Josh Lowe's RBI single
Josh Lowe hits a single to right field to score Randy Arozarena and give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd
There has been no word from Gregory, his agent or his attorney to explain his continued absence, according to Fox Sports.
This is the third time Rodríguez will hit the IL in his MLB career.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
The pitstop in London marked Team USA's only Olympic warmup against international competition.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff wonder if LeBron is still the best American basketball player, look at the Eastern Conference after free agency and wonder what comes next for the Chicago Bulls.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
The Browns have a loaded roster and one big question.
Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Eagles on April 1.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
Thanks to the NFL's territorial rights rules, Raiders die-hards in LA can't attend the team's training camp in Orange County — if they even know about it in the first place.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Melvin didn't wait for the first pitch Sunday to give the umpires an earful.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He sat out the 2024 All-Star Game with the injury.