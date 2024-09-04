Josh Jung's solo home run (6)

- Advertisement
Replay officials overturned an incomplete pass call with three seconds to go to give Arkansas State a 34-31 win over Central Arkansas.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
"Ultimately, I wanted to be here."
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The Ducks beat Idaho 24-14 as 44.5-point favorites.
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 defense rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.
Now that Week 1 is over, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde hop on to overreact to the action from this weekend. They focus on Georgia pummeling Clemson, Miami embarrassing Florida, and Notre Dame surviving Texas A&M.
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.