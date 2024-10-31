Josh Hart sinks it from downtown

The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
The 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Commanders, Chargers, Bills, Eagles and others want to help their QBs at the trade deadline. But maybe not the way you think.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Welcome to the definitive NBA Power Rankings. Let us get to evaluating the vibes.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
The 49ers have had their struggles too, but got back to 4-4 with the win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are going the other way.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.