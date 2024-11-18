Josh Hart with the hoop & harm

The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Timberwolves the win on Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are right back in the SEC title and playoff race with a statement win over the Vols.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.