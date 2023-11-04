Josh Hart with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Wembanyama strolled through the hallways at Footprint Center after the best game of his short NBA career when he passed 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, stopping for a quick handshake and quick hug. Some say the 7-foot-4 Frenchman is a taller version of Durant. Durant's first impression is that the budding San Antonio Spurs star might be even better. “His enthusiasm for the game — you can tell that through the TV and playing against him,” Durant said. ”He’s his own player, ow
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith's been a really good relief pitcher in the big leagues for 12 years. He's also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time. The left-handed reliever became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series in a row with three different teams after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Wednesday night to clinch the franchise's first title. “As a kid, in your front yard playing catch, when you’re first falling in love with baseball,
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays both declined his $18 million mutual option for 2024, allowing the second baseman and outfielder to become a free agent. Merrifield gets a $500,000 buyout because the option was declined. The option was part of a two-year contract that paid $14.25 million and included salaries of $7 million in 2022 and $6.75 million this year, including a $4 million escalator because he was on the injured list for fewer than 109 days in 2022. Acquired from
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series. A raucous celebration after the franchise's first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field. “Are they going over there?" Game 5 starter Nathan Eovaldi said during an interview with Fox. ”No, I don't think they are." The Rangers could've made a run for the water as they initially celebrated their 5-0 win over the Ariz
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola were among the 130 players who became free agents Thursday as baseball's business season began the day following the Texas Rangers' first World Series title. Max Muncy, Joe Jiménez and Colin Rea gave up a chance to go free and agreed to new contracts with their teams. That free agent market also includes Sonny Gray, Josh Hader, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler and J.D. Martinez. Minnesota prevented outfielder M
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
The five-time Grammy winner enjoyed a hockey game with her three sons nearly a year after revealing her diagnosis with a rare neurological condition.