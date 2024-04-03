Josh Hart with a 2 Pt vs. Miami Heat

Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
LSU's Angel Reese has been subjected to a year's worth of criticism. All for playing the game she loves and trying to have some fun while doing it.
Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.
As March Madness continues, Caitlin Clark keeps elevating the Iowa Hawkeyes' stature. As a Cyclones die-hard, can I abide that?
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four showdown vs. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a rematch of their 2021 Sweet 16 meeting.
The new mom appreciated the kind gesture from the NFL star
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was found dead in a Southwest Ranches, Florida home, police confirmed to PEOPLE
Dolphins check out CFL standout.
The controversy surrounding Shohei Otani is just a hint of the potential scandals arising from legalized sports betting.
The LSU star has not said whether she'll return for another year or declare for the WNBA Draft
The "Ted Lasso" actor wore a hoodie that said "Everyone Watches Women's Sports" to the highly-anticipated matchup between LSU and Iowa
Bruno Silva won't like what "Big" John McCarthy had to say about the controversial ending to his UFC on ESPN 54 fight with Chris Weidman.
Actually, it was more like three.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
CM Punk reflects on the surreal moment of fighting in the UFC.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.