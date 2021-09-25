Josh Harrison's RBI single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Josh Harrison knocks an RBI single over Carlos Correa's head, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 7th innin

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories