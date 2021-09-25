Josh Harrison's RBI single

The Canadian Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season. The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought. Trout was trying to get back this season, but recently made the decision that he was done this year. The 30-year-old outfielder said he’s healthy and should have a normal offseason in New Jer