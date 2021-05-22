Josh Harrison's RBI single
Josh Harrison lofts an RBI single to right-center field that plates Josh Bell and makes the score 2-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning
The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.
The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.
The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.
"I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."
There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.
The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.
The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.
While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.
No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Looking for back-to-back major wins, Hideki Matsuyama is just two shots back halfway through the PGA Championship.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners has relinquished the lead at the PGA Championship. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-over 75 in Friday's second round after entering the day with a two-stroke lead. The Canadian, who had an early morning tee time, ended the round three-shots behind leader Phil Mickelson and tied for seventh place. Mickelson jumped to the top of the leaderboard at the second major of the men's golf season with a 3-under 69. Conners started the day with five bogeys and two birdies before playing even-par the rest of the way. The 29-year-old Conners finished his round with a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 9. He played the back nine first. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., ended Friday in 51st spot after posting a 1-under 71 with an eagle on the seventh hole. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., did not make the cut. Conners has four top-10 finishes in his past eight PGA Tour events. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press
Phil Mickelson is playing well so far at the PGA Championship, but can he keep it up?