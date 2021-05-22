Josh Harrison's grand slam

The Canadian Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series. Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders' 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses. Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans. Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday. With the teams skating 4 on 4 in the third period, Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang was whistled for interference to put the Islanders on their third power play. Just as a penalty on Scott Mayfield was expiring, Wahlstrom fired a one-timer that was stopped by Jarry, However, Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger knocked the puck in while trying to clear the rebound, putting New York up 3-0 at 6:04. With the Islanders still on a power play, Eberle made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later as he beat Jarry high on the glove side from the inside edge of the right circle. Aston-Reese spoiled Sorokin's shutout bid with a short-handed goal with 2:35 to go. It was his first career playoff goal. After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took control in the second. Nelson's redirect in front was turned aside by Jarry 2 minutes into the second. Sorokin made a nice stop sliding to his right to deny Sidney Crosby in front 3 1/2 minutes later. Bailey got the Islanders on the scoreboard first with his second goal of the series 8:07 into the second. Letang pushed New York's Anthony Beauvillier into Jarry, forcing the goalie back into the goal, and Bailey fired a shot past him. Pulock made it 2-0 with 5:09 left in the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Wahlstrom and fired a one-timer off skate of Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci and past Jarry. Each team had eight shots on goal in a fast-paced first period. The Islanders got off to a physical start and had more chances in the first half of the period. Sorokin made a low blocker save on Kasperi Kapanen's breakaway attempt a minute in. Beauvillier point-blank try in front was deflected by Jarry off the pipes about 6 minutes in. Mathew Barzal fired a shot off the post from the right circle with 2 1/2 minutes left in the period. SPECIAL TEAMS The Islanders went 2 for 5 on the power play and are now 3 for 12 in the series. The Penguins were 0 for 1 to fall to 1 for 8. PLAYING WITH THE LEAD Bailey's second-period goal gave the Islanders the lead during the game for just the third time in the series. In their Game 1 win, they led 1-0 and 3-2 but played with the lead for a combined 3:43 before the Penguins tied the score. They won in overtime on Kyle Palmieri's goal. Pittsburgh never trailed in its wins in Games 2 and 3. CLIMBING THE LIST Letang played his 140th career playoff game with Pittsburgh, tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the franchise list. Crosby leads with 172, and Evgeni Malkin is second with 168. JETS IN THE HOUSE The crowd of 6,800 in attendance featured a group of New York Jets players, including newly drafted quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive linemen Connor McGodern, George Fant and Greg Van Rozen. ___ Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press