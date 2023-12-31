Josh Green scores and draws the foul
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
What Dolphins injury report reveals
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Here’s what’s different from previous weeks.
If you want a compelling argument in support of playoff expansion, look no further than the Orange Bowl, with No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
The Male Player of the Year Award was one of two that were unanimous decisions by the Golfweek staff.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a second consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
WASHINGTON — NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53. The NHL said on its website Friday that Savage died Sunday in Florida. Montreal's Savage was a first-round pick, 15th overall, by the Capitals in 1988. He spent his major junior career in the QMJHL with the Victoria Tigres. Savage played for Canada in the 1989 world junior men's hockey championship in Anchorage, Alaska, where he ranked second on the team in sc
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has barely played in his freshman season, but the focus still falls easily on the most famous Longhorn.
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.