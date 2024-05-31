Josh Green with the great assist!

- Advertisement
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Things are going great in Queens.
Karaban averaged over 13 points a game for the Huskies and is the only returning starter for the two-time defending national champs.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
Jake Mintz is joined by Russell Dorsey to talk about the historic integration of Negro League stats into the Major League record book. Later, Jake is joined by Bailey Freeman to discuss Angel Hernandez retiring & Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
Turnovers are an issue but not out of the ordinary as Clark attempts to chase history and the high standards of Candace Parker.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Walton earned Sixth Man of the Year honors for uplifting Boston’s second unit en route to the 1986 crown.