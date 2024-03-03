Josh Green with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild