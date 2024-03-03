Josh Green with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Sydney Sweeney paid homage to her birth year with a Saturday Night Live sketch inspired by an iconic Disney movie. In the sketch, Sweeney plays a high school cheerleader who has just returned from vacation to the news that there’s a new star basketball player. Little does she know (or care), the latest addition to …
The Wildcats started the season a program-best 12-1, including a win at Duke, and were receiving votes in the AP poll.
Travis Kelce addressed speculation that he'll propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl.
The tennis legend spoke to PEOPLE in Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of "The Netflix Slam" match
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
"However that’s going to happen, I don’t know, but that’s what I would like to see."
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are four teams linked to a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Jake Paul continues his "road to becoming world champion" when he added another TKO to his record against an overmatched Ryan Bourland.
TORONTO — Brad Treliving did some late-night shopping. After addressing a glaring need on his blue line, the Maple Leafs general manager still has a long list of areas he would like to touch on ahead of the NHL's March 8 trade deadline. He's also pragmatic. Toronto reacquired bruising defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-team deal late Thursday evening that involved a couple of draft picks, salary retention gymnastics, and adds just US$687,500 to the team's cap. Treliving met with reporters som
LeBron James continued to defy Father Time by scoring his 40,000th career point. The Chosen One, who is nearing 11,000 assists, couldn't lead the Lakers to victory against the Denver Nuggets, losing 114-124. "They have our number," James said. Check ...
Catch up on third-round action here.
There was some confusion, but referee Marc Goddard remained in control as he called off the UFC Fight Night 238 main event.
Jos Verstappen added fuel to the fire by suggesting the team “will explode” if Horner remains as principal.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains in the spotlight.
On the verge of an embarrassing loss, Kentucky turned to Rob Dillingham. And the freshman delivered something magical in Rupp Arena.
For the second straight year, no LIV golfers will be in the field.
Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
At Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Chase Sherman smoked fellow UFC alum Alex Nicholson with a show-stopping left hand.