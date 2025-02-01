Josh Giddey with the flush

The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Nate Tice to discuss which prospects stood out at the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
As we get closer to the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he's learned through the playoffs.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals five unheralded pitchers he's high on this draft season.
At least he's honest?
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus shares his wishlist for the NBA Trade Deadline.
Bills fans supported a charity close to Ravens TE Mark Andrews last week with numerous donations.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Was Josh Allen really short of the line of gain here?
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
To the chagrin of everyone hoping for someone to end the Chiefs’ success, Kansas City did what it usually does and made just enough plays to get them over the finish line and back to the Super Bowl.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.