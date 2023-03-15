Josh Giddey with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
The news comes five days after police decided not to press charges against the NBA player after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live
With the regular season nearly complete, we have seen enough from each player to evaluate them and their upcoming free-agency situation. We decided to look at some of the best upcoming free agents and check their stock, see what their next contract ...
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dazzled for the Milwaukee Bucks in a strong win over the Sacramento Kings that ended in chaos.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus provides a list of waiver wire adds to consider as we kick off the playoffs!
The 46-22 Denver Nuggets are well clear in the Western Conference but have now dropped three straight games in a sign of complacency.
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
Let’s go ahead and put Denver and Sacramento into the Western Conference playoffs. It’s hard to imagine Memphis and Phoenix falling out of the mix, even with Ja Morant away from the Grizzlies and Kevin Durant still not able to make his home debut for the Suns because of ankle trouble. Put them on the bracket as well. And from there, it’s anyone’s guess. The West is an absolute mess, and the middle of the pack — the race for the last two guaranteed playoff spots and the four berths into the play-
After setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, LeBron James said his wife Savannah James "is the real MVP." He continued his praise Monday.
Parity in the NBA is as high as it's been in recent memory with many teams going all-in right now. A lot of them could fail to meet lofty expectations but could still put together multiple winning seasons and playoff series victories. With the ...
Memphis Grizzlies (41-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.The Heat are 23-13 in home games. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.7 points per game.The Grizzlies are 13-21 on the road. Memphis averages 115.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4
Even at the end of of a rough shooting night, Tyler Herro had the confidence to take and make a game-winning three in the Heat’s victory over the Jazz on Monday night.
Minutes after igniting a comeback win in overtime against the NBA-best Bucks, Stephen Curry went back to work in the weight room doing sets of lunges off a bench with dumbbells in hand. The reigning NBA Finals MVP — now in his 14th season — turned 35 on Tuesday. The Warriors need him to be at his best.
Denver Nuggets (46-22, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Denver trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.The Raptors have gone 20-13 at home. Toronto has a 16-21 record against opponents above .500.The Nuggets have gone 16-16 away from home. Denver is fifth in the NBA scoring 16.5 fast break points per game. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 3.3.The teams sq
Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 03/13/2023
Brooklyn Nets (39-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35, 12th in the Western Conference)Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Thunder face Brooklyn.The Thunder are 20-15 on their home court. Oklahoma City has an 18-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.The Nets are 20-17 in road games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game le
The Kings will continue their playoff pursuit when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in a big East-West showdown at Golden 1 Center.
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/13/2023