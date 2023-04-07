Josh Giddey with an assist vs the Utah Jazz
Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder) with an assist vs the Utah Jazz, 04/06/2023
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will carry out his mandatory service in the Finnish military during this NBA offseason.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
Mark Cuban also blames Jalen Brunson’s dad for him leaving the team in free agency, because, “things went south when the parents got involved.”
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemed like a nice pickup for Oklahoma City Thunder, a secondary piece in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers four years ago. The Hamilton native has turned out to be more than an afterthought — much more. He has blossomed into an All-Star, the unquestioned leader of the Thunder's rebuilding efforts and the centerpiece of a Canadian national team that could be a medal contender at the Paris Games next summer. He ranks
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2007 NBA draft class, including Kevin Durant, Mike Conley Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Greg Oden.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his boldest early top-12 rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season!
A controversial defeat to the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in the mouth of the Dallas Mavericks but their protest was denied.
Sneakerheads and Boston Celtics fans lined up on Newbury Street to get their hands on a pair two days before they are sold nationwide.
These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.
Memphis Grizzlies (50-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points in the Grizzlies' 138-131 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.The Bucks are 32-8 in home games. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.The Grizzlies are 15-24 on the road. Memphis is eighth i
Despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and seeing Khris Middleton exit early, the Bucks defeated the Bulls to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Kyrie Irving's clutch performance against the Sacramento Kings.
Danny Green scored 21 points, Cedi Osman added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 118-94 on Thursday night in a game in which both teams rested their starters. Isaiah Mobley came off the bench with 18 points for the Cavaliers, who had clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Magic on Tuesday night. Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points in their home finale.
Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers) with an assist vs the New York Knicks, 04/05/2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter. The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Phil
The Dallas Mavericks were Western Conference finalists last year but have slid since, going 8-16 since Kyrie Irving's acquisition.
Ben Affleck's movie 'Air,' about the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, has surreal parallels for me and my son, NBA star Kevin Durant.