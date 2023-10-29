Josh Giddey with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts had already punched their ticket to the East Division Final but were determined to finish the CFL regular season on a high. They did just that beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 to win its franchise-record 16th game Saturday night at TD Place. Adding to their impressive 16-2 season record was the fact they finished the season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0, a CFL first. “It’s pretty impressive, right?” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s a lon