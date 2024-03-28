Josh Giddey with a 2 Pt vs. Houston Rockets

Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.
TORONTO — Dennis Schroder was supposed to get his chance at a measure of revenge against his former Toronto teammates but it was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors. Schroder had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets past Toronto 96-88 on Monday as the Raptors found themselves mired in a gambling investigation. It was a significant improvement over the four points, two rebounds and two assists he had on Feb. 22, his first game back in Toronto. "W
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Myles Turner had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping the Pacers to their sixth win in their last seven road games. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points and nine assists. Los Angeles dropped its fifth consecutive home game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and seven assists in hi
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that there is a “good likelihood” that reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will be back on the court before the postseason. “I think there's a very good likelihood that he will return before the playoffs,” Nurse said before the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Clippers. Embiid, who has averaged 35.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, has missed 27 games after suffering a meniscus injury on Jan. 30 at Golden State that required surg
The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, something Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said he became aware of shortly before the team's game on Monday night. A league spokesman confirmed that the probe had been opened. ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said surrounded Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness. Porter played 4 minutes a
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Paul George had 22 points for Los Angeles while Leonard added 17. James Harden, in his return to Wells Fargo Center, had 16 points and 14 assists for the Clippers, who had lost six of nine. Tyrese Maxey had 26 points for the 76ers while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 points,
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 115-105 on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points for the Mavericks, who earned their fourth consecutive victory. P.J. Washington had 16 points, and Daniel Gafford finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Utah. Markkanen ranks third among NBA 7-footers with 1,001 made 3-pointers for his career in his seventh se
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Christian Braun scored 17 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night. Jokic, who exited with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver leading by 21, finished two assists shy of his 23rd triple-double this season. “I think his mindset is he’s going to play this game, but he’s also going to enjoy trying to help some of these other guys that maybe don’t get regular minutes and to make
Staring at a double-digit deficit midway through the fourth quarter without LeBron James available, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers faced a clear choice. “It was one of those moments that you could either flip the page to tomorrow, get ready for that game or you could go out and compete 110% and give yourself an opportunity or at least try to give yourself an opportunity to get back in the game,” Reaves said. The Lakers chose the latter option and delivered a comeback for the ages.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an issue with his left ankle. The Lakers issued an injury report Tuesday that ruled James out with peroneal tendinopathy in his ankle. The injury report listed Lakers center Anthony Davis (Achilles) as probable. This will be the 10th game that James has missed this season. The four-time MVP also didn’t play in the Lakers’ other matchup with the Bucks this season because of